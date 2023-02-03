Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels

Jessica Katz
Jessica Katz(Woodbury County Jail)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Authorities say two women were involved in an incident where an explosive device went off inside a Sioux City store. Police say one of those suspects was recently arrested.

According to court documents, Jessica Katz has been charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and theft. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 26, 2022, at the Scheels in Sioux City.

Documents claim Katz and another woman, Claudette Loera, entered the Scheels at the Southern Hills Malls around 7 p.m. Then over the next half-hour, the two women allegedly gathered merchandise from throughout the store.

At about 7:32 p.m., authorities allege Loera went out to the Scheels parking and got a BB gun/pistol from the car the two arrived in. Loera then allegedly went back into Scheels and gave the BB gun/pistol to Katz. Authorities say Katz then began organizing all the store merchandise the two had gathered.

Then at about 7:37 p.m. Loera allegedly took an explosive device from her sweatshirt pocket, lit its fuse and tossed it onto a shelf. Shortly after, the device exploded.

While this was happening, Katz allegedly took all of the store merchandise they had collected and left the store without paying. Documents claim Katz and Loera eventually met back up at their car in the Scheel’s parking lot and drove away. Scheels employees reportedly followed Katz and Loera out to their car and unsuccessfully tried to stop them.

Authorities say Katz and Loera stole $562.97 worth of merchandise and the explosion caused $3,412.14 worth of damage. At the time of the explosion, there were dozens of employees and customers inside the store.

Surveillance video from Scheels was used to discover what happened before and after the explosion, according to court documents.

The Sioux City Police Department says Katz was arrested by Omaha police on Jan. 25, 2023, and was transported to the Woodbury County Jail on Feb. 2. As of Feb. 3, Loera has not been located. She is believed to be living in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family

Latest News

Austyn Self is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in January 2023
Man charged with murder pleads not guilty
North Fork Area Transit
Johnny Carson Foundation offering assistance to North Fork Area Transit
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint session of...
Gov. Reynolds proposed healthcare bill faces criticism on both sides of the aisle
Dog Walk Forecast: Penny
Dog Walk Forecast: Penny