Woman killed in house fire in Kossuth County, IA

(MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURT, Iowa (KTIV) - A house fire early Thursday in Kossuth County, Iowa claimed the life of a woman.

According to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and first responders were called around 1:30 a.m. to 404 Walnut Street in the town of Burt. Once there they found a two-story house engulfed in flames.

KUOO Radio reports a man got out of the house but sustained second-degree burns and was taken to an Algona hospital. He was later transferred by air to the burn unit of a Mason City hospital. Officials learned from the male victim that a woman was still inside the home and was unable to escape. Within 15 minutes of the initial call, the house’s roof collapsed and the house was destroyed.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been contacted and will assist in the investigation and recovery of the woman’s remains. The identity of the man and woman hasn’t been released.

There’s been no word on a possible cause and authorities are still investigating.

