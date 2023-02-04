Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday.

Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas. According to an LNK official, the pilot reported problems with the engine.

“The typical planes that we service here will be the 50-passenger united aircraft,” said Kyle Jackson, Lincoln Airport Authority. “This is a 326-passenger, so slightly bigger. As far as our commercial side goes for United, this would be one of the biggest aircraft I’ve seen here since I’ve been here in about a year.”

The plane landed at 11:41 a.m. without incident. All passengers were evacuated safely. LNK officials said a relief aircraft, United Flight 2733, is expected to arrive at the airport at 5:09 p.m.

The exact cause for the incident is still under investigation.

