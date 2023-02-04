Firefighter dies after suffering cardiac arrest while on duty, officials say

Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest...
Officials in Oregon say Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury died after suffering cardiac arrest this week.(City of Gresham)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Officials in Oregon say a firefighter has died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday.

KPTV reports Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while on duty and died, despite emergency medical attention.

City officials said Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department.

In addition to his time in Gresham, Norbury also served in the Navy.

The city said it is in active communication with Norbury’s family, and funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
A train "t-boned" a semi Friday afternoon along S Lewis Blvd.
No injuries after train vs semi accident along S Lewis Blvd
Austyn Self is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in January 2023
Man charged with Sioux City murder pleads not guilty

Latest News

A man walks on sea wall near Spring Point Ledge Light, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in South...
Dangerously cold temperatures envelop Northeast
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. may delay...
US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
Iowa Democratic Party issues statement after DNC votes to remove Iowa from the top spot on the presidential nominating calendar