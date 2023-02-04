Resident of Bickford Cottage celebrates 100th birthday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A resident at Bickford Cottage celebrates a big birthday milestone over the weekend.

Norma Kimbell is turning 100 on February 4th. Friday, all the staff and other residents threw her a birthday party to celebrate.

The room was filled with balloons, banners, and flowers and there were cookies, cake, and ice cream to eat.

Per request, the cake was lemon flavored and was decorated with honey nut cheerios ....Norma’s favorite cereal.

On Saturday, 50 of her family members will continue the celebration.

