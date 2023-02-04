SportsFource Extra: Ferocious Friday
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
GBB
East Sac County 68 Southeast Valley 74 F
Newell-Fonda 76 Alta-Aurelia 26 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 Bishop Heelan 61 F
Okoboji 48 Boyden-Hull 47 F
Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33 F
S.C. East 61 CBAL 39 F
S.C. North 51 CBTJ 26 F
Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18 F
O’Neill St. Mary’s 59 Elkhorn Valley 39 F
Spirit Lake 43 Estherville LC 55 F
Sioux Central 68 GTRA 31 F
Unity Christian 71 Harris-Lake Park 25 F
Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31 F
S.C. West 49 Le Mars 46 F
Akron-Westfield 34 Remsen St. Mary’s 69 F
MVAOCOU 51 River Valley 36 F
CBTJ 26 S.C. North 51 F
Central Lyon 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 58 F
OABCIG 65 Siouxland Christian 56 F
Spencer 62 Storm Lake 47 F
Pocahontas Area 60 West Bend-Mallard 23 F
Hinton 61 West Sioux 43 F
BBB
So. Central Calhoun 77 Manson NW Webster 69 F
Newell-Fonda 85 Alta-Aurelia 34 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 46 Bishop Heelan 66 F
S.C. East 60 CBAL 57 F
Wausa 45 Creighton 42 F
Sioux Central 68 GTRA 31 F
Unity Christian 74 Harris-Lake Park 42 F
West Sioux 77 Hinton 58 F
Akron-Westfield 43 Remsen St. Mary’s 67 F
CBTJ 65 S.C. North 56 F
Central Lyon 86 Sibley-Ocheyedan 26 F
Pocahontas Area 62 West Bend-Mallard 70 F
Sioux Center 50 West Lyon 47 F
NBA
Phoenix 106 Boston 94 F
Charlotte 112 Detroit 118 F
Toronto 117 Houston 111 F
Sacramento 104 Indiana 107 F
Orlando 127 Minnesota 120 F
Philadelphia 137 San Antonio 125 F
Atlanta 115 Utah 108 F
Portland 124 Washington 116 F
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.