SportsFource Extra: Ferocious Friday

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

GBB

East Sac County 68 Southeast Valley 74 F

Newell-Fonda 76 Alta-Aurelia 26 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 57 Bishop Heelan 61 F

Okoboji 48 Boyden-Hull 47 F

Coon Rapids-Bayard 52 Boyer Valley 33 F

S.C. East 61 CBAL 39 F

S.C. North 51 CBTJ 26 F

Atlantic 56 Denison-Schleswig 18 F

O’Neill St. Mary’s 59 Elkhorn Valley 39 F

Spirit Lake 43 Estherville LC 55 F

Sioux Central 68 GTRA 31 F

Unity Christian 71 Harris-Lake Park 25 F

Logan-Magnolia 45 IKM-Manning 31 F

S.C. West 49 Le Mars 46 F

Akron-Westfield 34 Remsen St. Mary’s 69 F

MVAOCOU 51 River Valley 36 F

CBTJ 26 S.C. North 51 F

Central Lyon 62 Sibley-Ocheyedan 58 F

OABCIG 65 Siouxland Christian 56 F

Spencer 62 Storm Lake 47 F

Pocahontas Area 60 West Bend-Mallard 23 F

Hinton 61 West Sioux 43 F

BBB

So. Central Calhoun 77 Manson NW Webster 69 F

Newell-Fonda 85 Alta-Aurelia 34 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 46 Bishop Heelan 66 F

S.C. East 60 CBAL 57 F

Wausa 45 Creighton 42 F

Sioux Central 68 GTRA 31 F

Unity Christian 74 Harris-Lake Park 42 F

West Sioux 77 Hinton 58 F

Akron-Westfield 43 Remsen St. Mary’s 67 F

CBTJ 65 S.C. North 56 F

Central Lyon 86 Sibley-Ocheyedan 26 F

Pocahontas Area 62 West Bend-Mallard 70 F

Sioux Center 50 West Lyon 47 F

NBA

Phoenix 106 Boston 94 F

Charlotte 112 Detroit 118 F

Toronto 117 Houston 111 F

Sacramento 104 Indiana 107 F

Orlando 127 Minnesota 120 F

Philadelphia 137 San Antonio 125 F

Atlanta 115 Utah 108 F

Portland 124 Washington 116 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels

Latest News

Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt took home the state title in the girls 235 lb. division.
History is made as Siouxlanders go for gold in first ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament
Isaac Bruns prepares to rise up for a layup in the Panthers victory over the Huskies.
Dakota Valley boys & girls pounce on Huskies
Jana TerWee gets her hand raised at the first day of the first ever IGHSAU state wrestling...
IGHSAU holds first day of first ever girls wrestling state tournament
Carver Hawkeye Arena entrance.
Iowa alleges false pretenses, invalidates Illinois students’ tickets to basketball game