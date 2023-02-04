Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone.

According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in a 2017 Ford Escape when her vehicle was struck by a pickup. Pamela Borkowski and 32-year-old Stephanie Jeanne Borkowski both died in the accident. All three people in the truck were taken to a Boone County Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
A train "t-boned" a semi Friday afternoon along S Lewis Blvd.
No injuries after train vs semi accident along S Lewis Blvd
Austyn Self is charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman in January 2023
Man charged with Sioux City murder pleads not guilty

Latest News

SportsFource Extra Week 7 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 7 Part 2
SportsFource Extra Week 7 Part 1
Resident of Bickford Cottage celebrates 100th birthday