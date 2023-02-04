A Warm and Sunny Weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a beautiful way to start the weekend following the bitter cold we faced last week.

Tonight, lows will be cool, but pleasant in the mid 20s.

We will warm up again tomorrow into the mid 30s with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Winds will pick up slightly tomorrow night. It will be another pleasant night, though, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have more clouds move into the region. Flurries and maybe a few sprinkles are a possibility. Highs for the day will feel lovely in the upper 30s.

We cool things down once again into the mid 20s on Monday night. We will have mostly cloudy skies overhead.

A bit of clearing will take place for our Tuesday, giving us another day with some sunshine. It will be another warmer day with highs in the upper 30s.

Will these warmer temperatures stick around throughout the week? I’ll have all of the details and your extended forecast tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
A Nebraska teenager was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Stanton County...
Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson
Woman charged in connection to explosion set off inside Sioux City Scheels
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
A train "t-boned" a semi Friday afternoon along S Lewis Blvd.
No injuries after train vs semi accident along S Lewis Blvd

Latest News

Future Track
Warmer air to finally return to Siouxland
Future Track
Warmer air to finally return to Siouxland
Another cold morning this Friday, but more average highs are on the way.
Another cold morning this Friday, but more average highs are on the way.
Wind Chill Advisory
Wind Chill Advisory for eastern Siouxland into Friday morning