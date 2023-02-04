A Warm and Sunny Weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a beautiful way to start the weekend following the bitter cold we faced last week.

Tonight, lows will be cool, but pleasant in the mid 20s.

We will warm up again tomorrow into the mid 30s with plenty of sunshine overhead.

Winds will pick up slightly tomorrow night. It will be another pleasant night, though, with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have more clouds move into the region. Flurries and maybe a few sprinkles are a possibility. Highs for the day will feel lovely in the upper 30s.

We cool things down once again into the mid 20s on Monday night. We will have mostly cloudy skies overhead.

A bit of clearing will take place for our Tuesday, giving us another day with some sunshine. It will be another warmer day with highs in the upper 30s.

Will these warmer temperatures stick around throughout the week? I’ll have all of the details and your extended forecast tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.