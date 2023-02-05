Fight breaks out at grocery store after free food hoax, police say

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AUSTIN (KEYE) – A power outage resulted in a fight over rotten food in Texas.

H-E-B Grocery in Austin said the power went out last week at one of their stores, which meant a massive amount of food couldn’t be kept at safe temperatures.

When the store disposed of it in a large dumpster, someone falsely posted on social media that “free food” was available.

Officials said more than 250 people showed up and started fighting over the discarded food.

Police ended up breaking up the fight.

Authorities are now telling people the food is spoiled and unsafe to eat.

