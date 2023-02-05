Girl Scout cookie season begins in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Girl Scout cookie season is here in Siouxland.

Today cars, trucks, and trailers were lined up for “Mega Drop.” Mega Drop is the time of year when girl scouts can pick up their cookies and hit the ground running selling the delicious desserts.

Selling cookies is part of a longstanding tradition for the Girl Scouts that provides many life lessons for the girls.

” We teach them entrepreneurship, as well as some extra bonuses as well in terms of safety and economics, learning to handle money, goal setting and that’s super important for girls to learn,” said Elk Point Jefferson Troop Leader, Jessica La Fleu.

The money raised from these cookie sales also provides the girls with unforgettable experiences and activities.

“With that money, they do so many different things,” said La Fleu. “It can be that they are going to summer camp at one of our camps that we own, or it might be that they are going on a trip, we have trips that they can travel all around the world.”

If you have a child interested in joining Girl Scouts, just visit here.

