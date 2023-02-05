Northeast Community College selected for NEA: Big Read

Copies of Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig...
Copies of Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig on display at Hawks Point(NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE)
By Brandon Martin
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Northeast Community College is one of 62 organizations selected for the National Endowment for the Arts, Big Read in Northeast Nebraska, a program aimed at broadening the understanding of our world

The selection process for Northeast began over a year ago, by reaching out to potential partners at the college and in the community. The NEA currently has 15 books they have selected as part of the Big Read.

Northeast picked the book Sitting Pretty: The View from My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body by Rebekah Taussig.

Jennifer Ippensen Director Of Library Services at North East, says this book invites people to discuss disability, ableism, accessibility, and inclusion. As a memoir-in-essays, it is approachable; each essay serves as a springboard, promoting open dialogue and leading to deeper understanding of how best to respect and serve one another.

Ippensen hopes this book will strike conversations of empathy and inclusion. She also says community reaction to the Big Read program has been overwhelmingly positive.

Sponsors for the program in Nebraska include:

  • The League of Human Dignity
  • Norfolk Public Library
  • Elkhorn Valley Museum
  • Norfolk Arts Center
  • District Event Center
  • Healthy Blue
  • Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund
  • Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau

The next book discussion will take place at the Emerson Public Library Book Club Meeting on March 3rd More information about the NEA Big Read can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt took home the state title in the girls 235 lb. division.
History is made as Siouxlanders go for gold in first ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”

Latest News

This is a rendering of the Kanaal Huis condominium being built in Orange City, Iowa near the...
New 55+ community being developed in Orange City with hopes of slowing need for senior healthcare
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
A small plane flipped on its top during landing on a lake.
Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake
Girl Scout cookie season begins in Siouxland
Girl Scout cookie season begins in Siouxland