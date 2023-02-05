Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - The managers of an Iowa amusement park say they will never reopen a ride where an 11-year-old boy was killed.

Adventureland’s general manager announced the decision in a letter posted on the park’s website Friday. He said the park spent months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride.

The company that bought the park in the wake of Michael Jaramillo’s death decided it would be best to focus on other park enhancements.

Jaramillo’s bother and father were also injured on July 3, 2021 when the family’s raft overturned and trapped them in the water.

The family’s lawsuit against Adventureland’s former owners remains pending in court.

