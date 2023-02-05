Sgt. Bluff-Luton finishes 3rd as Siouxland squads compete in state dual meet

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -While the girls state tournament is over Coralville was still alive with wrestling as the Iowa high school state dual meet took place 4 Siouxland squads made it let’s see how they fared in the first round.

Start with Logan Magnolia, the Panthers would fight hard against second seeded Wilton but ultimately fall in their dual 70-12.

Emmetsburg’s Jace Nelson Brown works his way to a fall victory in their dual against Alburnett. At 182 Cade Shirk also pins his man but the E-Hawks fell to the Pirates 57-24.

Over to Hinton where despite being the 8th seed the Blackhawks are off to a hot start with two Straight pins against Don Bosco the first coming from Ethan Sachau at 126, and then another from Mark Gant at 132 but ultimately the clock stuck midnight on Hinton’s Cinderella story sending the Blackhawks to the consolation bracket 54-21.

“We told our kids we really don’t care who we wrestle, we just try to be us,” said Hinton head wrestling coach Casey Crawford. “We try to wrestle like us, and we see where we match up. And I think our kids, you know I thought they brought the energy today in that first round. You can tell Don Bosco has been here a lot, you know to them this is just another day, but to us it’s a little bigger deal and I thought we gave them all we had.”

Up at 2A Sgt. bluff Luton is battling Humboldt, at 132 you catch Bo Koedam going to work and pinning his opponent to tie up the dual at 6. And at 145 its Ty Koedam doing the same thing as his brother pinning his opponent as the Warriors move on with a final score of 42-26.

“The thing I think that I enjoyed during that dual was the team bench,” said Clint Koedam Sgt. Bluff-Luton head wrestling coach. “It was excited they were enthusiastic, cheering each other on something that I think is a huge component of all this is working to a bigger goal and it takes all 14 guys to do that and that’s really what made me happy this dual.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton would finish 3 while Logan magnolia was 6th and Emmetsburg and Hinton placed 7th and 8th.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

