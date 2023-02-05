Sioux City Community School District holds educational open forum Saturday; discusses new “school choice” bill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday morning, the Sioux City Community School District hosted an educational open forum.

The open discussions between the public and representatives of Iowa Legislature lasted over an hour. Most of the questions and concerns raised were about the passing of the recent school choice bill.

Iowa House Democrat J.D. Scholten noted that it was interesting to hear local public-school superintendents speak on a bill that he feels is irresponsible.

” What I see in it is the lack of accountability, the lack of transparency. It leads to lack of fiscal responsibility, this is one of the largest fiscal irresponsible bills ever passed in the state of Iowa,” said Scholten.

House Republican, Bob Henderson, says he understand the concerns centered around the educational savings accounts, but he felt the discussions today went well.

” I think they were in a positive fashion, I don’t know if anybody’s minds were changed, I think time will probably maybe do that, once we find out what happens with this act,” Henderson said.

The next step, according to both sides, is to see what kind of impact this bill has on the Siouxland community.

