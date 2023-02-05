Siouxland teen finally home after receiving a lifesaving lung transplant

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Katie Hoskins had been in the Hospital since October of 2022.

She was diagnosed with pulmonary veno-occlusive disease.

When she finally got to return home, she was greeted with a surprise celebration with people who supported her through every step of the journey.

This was Katie Hoskins reaction when she finally returned home to the small town of Soldier, IA.

“I was in awe, I thought I was just going to drive up the dirt road and see my family, but seeing people from church, and people from all over town, and people from my school, it’s amazing,” said Katie Hoskins.

After numerous doctor and ER visits when the initial symptoms were showing, the Hoskins family still didn’t have an answer to what was wrong.

Then an incident occurred at home and while Katie was about to be placed in the ambulance, her mom was concerned.

“I said, no something is wrong, and we need to figure this out and you’re going to take her to the hospital. At the time as they were getting ready to load her up, I said, this is forever going to be ringing in my ears I said I don’t know what’s wrong but we’re not going to leave the hospital until we figure this out,” said Vera Hoskins.

At that point Vera didn’t know that it would take 4 months and 3 different hospitals before Katie would be back home.

Katie loves to sing, and at this point it was uncertain if anyone would be able to enjoy the sound of Katie’s voice.

“Certain songs come on the radio and make me think of here, the day before she went into the hospital, I actually have a recording of her singing Halo by Beyonce, and when she went into the hospital and we didn’t know if she was going to survive, I wondered if I would ever hear her sing again,” said Vera.

In that moment the Hoskins turned to the power of prayer.

“It’s a lot of prayer, a lot of hope, a lot of faith that you have to have in a situation where you finally feel absolutely powerless,” said Adam Hoskins, Katie’s father.

While life for Katie and her family will now take some getting used to, she is grateful for all the support from everyone along the way.

If you would like to support Katie’s family, you can find the link to there go fund me account here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt took home the state title in the girls 235 lb. division.
History is made as Siouxlanders go for gold in first ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament
An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport

Latest News

The Siouxland Humane Society is kicking off their largest yearly fundraiser.
Siouxland Humane Society starting their delicious fundraiser
Katie Hoskins a native of Soldier, IA is finally back home after 4 months and a double lung transplant
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day
Future Track Elizabeth
Warm way to end the weekend