Warm way to end the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weekend is wrapping up on a warm note. Many of us saw temperatures climbing up into the 30s and 40s for our Sunday.

Tonight, we could see some areas of fog develop as well as increasing cloud cover. Overall it will be a comfortable, slightly breezy night with lows in the mid 20s.

The clouds will stick around into tomorrow. By the afternoon hours, a few light rain showers, drizzle, and even a bit of mixed precipitation could work its way into Siouxland. Highs will once again climb into the upper 30s, and winds will pick up out of the southwest at 10-20 mph.

Winds will stay fairly blustery into the overnight hours tomorrow night. Winds will pick up out of the northwest between 15-20 mph, gusts could reach up to 35 mph. Lows will drop into the mid 20s.

Skies will clear up on Tuesday. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 30s.

Tuesday night will feel a bit cooler with highs in the upper teens.

Will warmer temperatures remain for the rest of the week? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

