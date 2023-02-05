Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake

Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lake Marindahl for a possible plane crash Saturday afternoon around 4:15p.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival the pilot was not injured and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake, the release stated. Following the interview with the pilot, it was determined the plane was making a non-emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow causing the plane to flip over onto its top, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will be conducting the rest of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s office also recognized several agencies that responded to the call: Irene first responders, Irene Fire Department, S.D. Highway Patrol, S.D. Game Fish & Parks, Yankton County Emergency Management, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Search and Rescue, Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

