Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake

A small plane flipped on its top during landing on a lake.
A small plane flipped on its top during landing on a lake.(Yankton County Sheriff)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lake Marindahl for a possible plane crash Saturday afternoon around 4:15p.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival the pilot was not injured and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake, the release stated. Following the interview with the pilot, it was determined the plane was making a non-emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow causing the plane to flip over onto its top, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will be conducting the rest of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s office also recognized several agencies that responded to the call: Irene first responders, Irene Fire Department, S.D. Highway Patrol, S.D. Game Fish & Parks, Yankton County Emergency Management, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Search and Rescue, Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt took home the state title in the girls 235 lb. division.
History is made as Siouxlanders go for gold in first ever IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa...
Gov. Reynolds proposes reduction in income tax to 2% while “trying to get to 0%”

Latest News

Girl Scout cookie season begins in Siouxland
Girl Scout cookie season begins in Siouxland
Sioux City Community School District holds educational open forum Saturday; discusses new...
Sioux City Community School District holds educational open forum Saturday; discusses new “school choice” bill
Girl Scout cookie season is here in Siouxland.
Girl Scout cookie season begins in Siouxland
Sioux City Community School District holds educational open forum Saturday
Sioux City Community School District holds educational open forum Saturday; discusses new “school choice” bill