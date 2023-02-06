Coaches Corner: Local Siouxland wrestling coaches reflect back on historical week at IGHSAU state wrestling tournament

By Amber Salas
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - The past few days, history was made in Iowa as the state hosted its first-ever girls wrestling state tournament.

Many of these girls have wrestled for years, and their coaches have seen all the hours and hard work they’ve put in to finally be recognized.

Girls all across the state of Iowa came together to the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa this week to showcase their passion for wrestling, something that made these coaches beam with pride as they watched them take the mat.

“It’s great to see because these girls have been putting in the time for a long time. And now they’re finally getting recognized for it. They work just as hard as the boys too, and they’re getting so much better all the time,” said Dave Storm, Spencer Wrestling Head Coach.

All eyes were on them this week as it was a sold-out crowd at the Xtream Arena for the first session, with hundreds of people watching the livestream to see history unfold. It was a week of inspiring generations for many years to come.

“I get emotional with these girls. It is so special. You can see it, there’s the little kids in a little kids club who all know these girls. They refereed a tournament the other day, and they had flocks of girls around them. Everything they’re doing is helpful for the next ones coming up, and the next ones coming up are even better than these. They’re all going to get better and this sport is going to progress,” said Troy Greder, Ridge View Wrestling Head Coach.

“It’s great for the future. Now these girls got idols that they can look up to like Olivia, you know, and other girls around the state, maybe from their hometown to. Now they have someone they can look up to and identify with. I think it’s great for the for the growth of the sport, and for the young girls,” said Storm.

As these coaches reflect back on all the excitement of the week, they’re filled with hope as they think about all that’s to come in the future of girls wrestling.

“2,500 girls wrestled in the state of Iowa this year, I think 190 separate teams. That’s incredible growth. We never anticipated that. So I only see it going up from here,” said Greder.

“It’s awesome for all my girls that completed this season. It does things for younger girls, as we go on. Those young girls have someone to look up to that they can know they can come and do that as they get older. Instead of dreaming like maybe I could do that, they’ve seen someone do it. So it’s a great experience. Great role model for everybody,” said Trever Case, Sioux City North Wrestling Head Coach.

