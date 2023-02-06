Man charged for multiple Siouxland robberies has trial moved to federal court

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City man made his first appearance in federal court Monday morning following a string of armed robberies that occurred in 2022.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Kevon Spratt is tied to incidents at three convenience stores, two banks and a check cashing business over a one-month period in Siouxland. Spratt was originally charged in Woodbury County District Court. Those charges were dropped so federal prosecutors could pursue charges against him. Spratt will be back in federal court for a preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Using surveillance video and posts on Spratt’s social media accounts, the FBI determined Spratt was involved in the following robberies:

Oct. 16, 2022: Armed robbery at Food and Fuel in Dakota City, Nebraska. At about 8:05 p.m., Spratt allegedly entered the Food and Fuel, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money from the register. Authorities say once the register was empty, Spratt left the area.

Oct. 21, 2022: Bank robbery at BankFirst in Onawa, Iowa. At about 9:23 a.m., Spratt allegedly entered the bank, pulled an AR-15-type rifle and pointed it at the three employees inside the building. After getting a large amount of money from the employees, authorities say Spratt left the area.

Oct. 22, 2022: Armed robbery at Bluff’s Stop in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. At about 7:11 p.m., authorities allege Spratt entered the convenience store, found the only employee working there and grabbed them, placing a pistol into their lower back. After which, Spratt allegedly forced them back through the store and behind the counter so they could open the register. Once Spratt got the money from the register, authorities say he got back into his car and left the area.

Oct. 24, 2022: Armed robbery at Check Into Cash in Sioux City. At about 10:04 a.m., Spratt allegedly entered the business, pointed a handgun at the two employees inside and demanded money from them. Once Spratt had the money, authorities say he put it in a white plastic bag and exited Check Into Cash.

Nov. 11, 2022: Attempted armed robbery at Jefferson Conoco in Jefferson, South Dakota. At about 7:03 p.m., Spratt allegedly entered the convenience store, found the only employee working there and pointed a gun at them. Authorities say Spratt pushed the employee behind the counter and toward the cash register, placing the muzzle of the pistol into their back. At some point, authorities say Spratt tried reaching into the cash register and when he tried that the employee slapped his hand and closed the drawer. Spratt then reportedly ran out of the convenience store without getting any money from the cash register.

Nov. 14, 2022: Attempted bank robbery at Pioneer Bank in Salix, Iowa. At about 12:07 p.m., authorities say the sole employee on duty at the bank was leaving the building when Spratt allegedly came up to them and grabbed them by the neck and shirt collar. Spratt allegedly pointed a gun at them and tried to drag them back into the bank. Authorities say the employee resisted, dropped to the ground and began screaming. During this, Spratt reportedly went inside the bank and went through the drawers. Eventually, Spratt left the bank and the employee contacted law enforcement. No money was stolen from Pioneer Bank during this incident.



According to court documents, Spratt was involved in an armed robbery on Sept. 30, 2022, as well. The difference between this robbery and the others is that it didn’t involve a bank or business. Documents claim Spratt robbed two individuals at gunpoint in Sioux City. Where this happened in Sioux City is not in the court documents.

In the six armed robberies involving banks and businesses, documents say Spratt was seen near the properties before the alleged robberies. In some cases, he was seen near the businesses hours before the incident.

Spratt was arrested by the Sergeant Bluff Police Department shortly after the attempted robbery at Pioneer Bank. Authorities say a description of Spratt’s vehicle was sent to law enforcement across the area and was found traveling north on I-29 near Sergeant Bluff. Once the officer pulled over the vehicle, Spratt was taken into custody at about 12:30 p.m., just over 20 minutes after the incident at Pioneer Bank.

