A much milder week to continue this week compared to last week

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a very cold week last week, high temperatures soared back above average over the weekend and we continued that mild trend again on Monday.

We do have a front that’s going to move through tonight which cold give portions of Siouxland a chance of a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle with mostly cloudy skies.

It’s not going to get very cold again tonight with lows in the low 20s and a rather strong northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Sunshine should return on Tuesday with highs staying above average again in the upper 30s with a west wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

We’ll keep the sunnier skies going on Wednesday as well with highs near 40 degrees.

We do have a system that’s going to move through on Thursday and it will bring us a chance of light snow and gusty winds as well with highs in the low to mid 30s.

That system cools us off a lot on Friday when highs will only reach the mid 20s and it will still be breezy.

Will we warm back up some for the weekend?

I’ll take a look at that in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Arens warms up for her first-ever varsity basketball start by taking some shots at the...
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day
An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
The moment he hit the half-court shot the gym went into a frenzy, with players from both sides...
VIDEO: Young fan hits half-court shot to win $10K
Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Latest News

Warmer and more average highs are in the forecast this week.
Warmer and more average highs are in the forecast this week.
Future Track Elizabeth
Warm way to end the weekend
Future Track Elizabeth
A Warm and Sunny Weekend
Future Track Elizabeth
A Warm and Sunny Weekend