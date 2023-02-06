A much milder week to continue this week compared to last week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a very cold week last week, high temperatures soared back above average over the weekend and we continued that mild trend again on Monday.

We do have a front that’s going to move through tonight which cold give portions of Siouxland a chance of a few sprinkles or areas of drizzle with mostly cloudy skies.

It’s not going to get very cold again tonight with lows in the low 20s and a rather strong northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Sunshine should return on Tuesday with highs staying above average again in the upper 30s with a west wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

We’ll keep the sunnier skies going on Wednesday as well with highs near 40 degrees.

We do have a system that’s going to move through on Thursday and it will bring us a chance of light snow and gusty winds as well with highs in the low to mid 30s.

That system cools us off a lot on Friday when highs will only reach the mid 20s and it will still be breezy.

Will we warm back up some for the weekend?

I’ll take a look at that in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.