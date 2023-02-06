Northwestern College billboard stolen, Sioux County authorities investigating

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Sioux County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office discovered a Northwestern College billboard canvas was stolen.

The billboard was set up near the intersection of 470th Street and Jackson Avenue, located about one mile south of Orange City. Authorities believe the crime happened sometime between Monday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 28. The canvas is valued at approximately $700

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (712) 737-2280.

