Sioux City Police share how Siouxlanders can stay safe during online sale exchanges

By Acacia Phillips and Nick Reis
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday night, a New York City police officer was shot during a Facebook Marketplace exchange.

So, we asked Sioux City Police how Siouxlanders can stay safe doing the same thing.

Police say they haven’t had any reports of crimes following those Facebook Marketplace exchanges in Sioux City but they still urge people to be vigilant.

First, they urge you to be aware of a potential scam. If the deal sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam.

Second, once you confirm that the deal is legitimate, the meeting point should be carefully planned.

“But if you are ever going to meet someone that’s a stranger and you are going to meet to let’s say buy a car or another large item, make sure you meet in a place that’s monitored. Make sure you take somebody with you that is a witness. Just make sure it’s a safe exchange zone,” said Sgt. Tom Gill of the Sioux City Police Department.

The safe exchange zone located in Sioux City is in the parking lot of the Sioux City Public Library downtown.

The parking spots are monitored 24 hours a day.

Northwestern College billboard stolen, Sioux County authorities investigating
