Siouxland Humane Society starting their delicious fundraiser

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is kicking off their largest yearly fundraiser.

The process to make 8,000 gourmet double chocolate caramel apples began today.

Hundreds of volunteers help out to make and sell all the apples.

The apples cost 20 dollars apiece and orders are open until February 7th.

“Pick up is just in time for Valentine’s Day, they make great gifts for teachers, grandparents, day cares, grandchildren, you name it. It’s not too often that you can give a gift and support a cause at the same time,” said Missie Fischer, of the Siouxland Humane Society.

If you’re interested in ordering some apples, you can find the link to order here.

