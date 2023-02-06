Warmer and more average highs are in the forecast this week.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We saw a great weekend with highs near and above average for this time of year. This morning, we have some fog in parts of eastern and northern Siouxland.

Besides that, we are all in the 20s and low 30s across the region, with our wind out of the southeast up between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour. The breezy conditions are also giving us wind chills in the teens and single digits.

Today will be breezy, with wind out of the southeast at up to 25 miles per hour, with gusts between 30 and 35 miles per hour. We will also see mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, but we do have a chance to see some light drizzle or light rain showers this afternoon and evening. Also, today our highs will be at or above average across much of the region as temperatures climb into the 30s and low 40s.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies with lows dipping into the 20s and 30s across all of Siouxland and breezy conditions out of the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Also, wind chills will be in the teens and even single digits in a few spots.

The rest of our work week is looking mild and average, with highs getting into the upper 30s and low 40s. Then, on Thursday, there is a chance of snow showers. Then on Friday we will see a colder day, but then on Saturday we jump back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

I have all the latest details in the attached video, and coming up on News 4 at Noon!

