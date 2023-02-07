4 passengers hospitalized after fire ignites on United Airlines plane

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from...
Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.(United Airlines, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – A fire on a United Airlines flight Tuesday morning left four people hurt and prompted the flight to return to San Diego.

San Diego fire officials said the fire started from the battery of an electrical device on the plane.

Officials credit the flight crew of the Newark-bound flight with preventing the fire from spreading further.

They put the pack in a fire bag to contain it.

Fire crews evaluated everyone on board, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
Dylan Arens warms up for her first-ever varsity basketball start by taking some shots at the...
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day
This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Nebraska teen accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit pleads guilty
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

Latest News

A sports book clerk counts money at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., Monday,...
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
Airline passenger safety was center stage on Capitol Hill.
Airline executives testify on safety, FAA authority
A family friend says an 8-year-old girl is improving after being shot by a family member.
‘She’s a miracle walking’: Young girl improving after being shot by family member
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
160 patients evacuated after fire at Massachusetts hospital