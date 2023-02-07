Iowa lawmakers working to fix property tax mistake from 2021 bill

By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa lawmakers are working on a bill to fix a mistake that could cost taxpayers millions.

The mistake comes from a tax bill lawmakers passed in 2021. It currently has Iowa set to overcharge property taxpayers by 127 million dollars.

Some worry the bill to correct the error could lead to budget cuts for police, fire, and emergency management.

One House Democrat proposes pulling 127 million dollars from Iowa’s Taxpayer Relief Fund. This would then go towards a one-time payment to fill in the gaps in city and county budgets.

Republicans and Democrats are working together to make sure that money is never collected.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor
Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
Police say Fred Bandy, Jr. (top right) and John Wayne Lehman (bottom right) were arrested in...
2 men arrested in decades-old cold case murder of 17-year-old girl
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
Dylan Arens warms up for her first-ever varsity basketball start by taking some shots at the...
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day

Latest News

Sonny joined the Sioux County Sheriff's Office in 2014.
Sioux County K9 retired from service
Michael Kruckenberg
Sac County, IA authorities looking for Michael Kruckenberg
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond to close
Dog Walk Forecast: Angel
Dog Walk Forecast: Angel
A mostly sunny Wednesday for Siouxland
A mostly sunny Wednesday for Siouxland