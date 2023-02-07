Mostly sunny and mild Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. We’re off to a nice and breezy start to the morning. Temperatures are in the low 30s and upper 20s, with a breezy wind out of the northwest up to 20 miles per hour.

Because of the wind, we will have wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s across the region this morning. We are also seeing a few clouds across the region, which will exit the region by mid-morning.

Today, highs will climb into the mid- to upper-30s all across the region, with a few spots in our southern and western counties seeing highs in the low-40s. The wind today will start to calm down and start to come out of the west between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Even with the calmer winds, our wind chills will continue to be in the 30s for much of the day. The good news is that today will be mostly sunny to sunny across Siouxland.

Tonight, lows dip down into the upper teens and low 20s all across the region with winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Also, we are forecasting for a mostly clear night, and with the calmer conditions, we will see the chance of some patchy fog developing across Siouxland.

The rest of our work week will be on the milder side, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but then on Thursday we have a chance to see some light snow and breezy conditions. Then on Friday, our highs will be in the 20s with overnight lows in the single digits, but by the weekend we will be back to above-average temperatures for this time of year.

I have all the details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon!

