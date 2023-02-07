Multi-million dollar “slope style” biking course coming to Cone Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A multi-million dollar expansion is coming to Sioux City’s Cone Park to expand recreation activities.

Plans include a 30-acre slope style biking course, which will be built near the existing tubing hill, and into the nearby wooded area.

The project will create 10-and-a-half miles of trails, which include natural surface trails, slope style courses, and “pump tracks”.

The majority of the expansion was funded by private dollars-- with the Chesterman Foundation giving a million dollars.

Monday night, the Sioux City City Council approved almost $700,000 for the project. The project is expected to increase recreation and tourism to the area.

“There’s definitely nothing like this in in Iowa, it’s a destination.,” Matt Salvatore, Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director said.

The idea behind the expansion is to make Cone Park a year-round attraction. The existing tubing hill and ice rink will be a winter attraction, and the bike park will bring in people in the warmer months.

“It’s going to be welcomed to all ages. That’s the cool thing about this project. Little kids all the way up to experienced adults will be able to utilize this this project,” Salvatore said.

For Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said investing in recreation-- after significant private dollars were raised-- was an easy decision.

“I think it’ll be really positive. And I think when you get citizens like the Chestermans that came forward and gave all that money, that you’d be crazy not to partner with them and get that thing done,” Scott Said. “So I think it’s going to be really good long term.”

Parks and Recreation director Matt Salvatore says while the peak season of the new trails is expected in the summer he imagines there will be people using the free trails any chance they can get.

Construction and tree removal is expected to start as early as this spring just as soon as the tubing season is over at Cone Park.

