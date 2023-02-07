New operator for Riverside Recreation Complex ball fields

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There will be a new permanent operator for the ball fields at Riverside Recreation Complex in Sioux City.

The Arena Sports Academy, along with its non-profit The Hesse Foundation, will now lease and operate the fields. The lease will last eight months. After that the city could reevaluate the deal.

The Arena has agreed to provide scheduling for local little leagues on the fields while maintaining the complex and running weekend tournaments.

