New operator for Riverside Recreation Complex ball fields

Two bidders are vying to lease the baseball and softball complex
Two bidders are vying to lease the baseball and softball complex
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There will be a new permanent operator for the ball fields at Riverside Recreation Complex in Sioux City.

The Arena Sports Academy, along with its non-profit The Hesse Foundation, will now lease and operate the fields. The lease will last eight months. After that the city could reevaluate the deal.

The Arena has agreed to provide scheduling for local little leagues on the fields while maintaining the complex and running weekend tournaments.

