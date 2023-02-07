One more nice day before a snow and wind return to the forecast

By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has now been four straight days of nice weather with above average highs and plenty of sunshine.

We’ll continue with the mostly clear skies tonight although some areas of fog will be possible, especially in northern Siouxland, with lows near 20 degrees.

Wednesday brings us yet another nice day with highs getting into the low 40s with mostly sunny skies and just a light southerly breeze.

Changes start to arrive Wednesday night with increasing clouds and lows in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday will then be mostly cloudy and a chance of light snow will be developing as the day goes along.

With the snow chance will also come some gusty winds and highs in the low to mid 30s.

The snow will end Thursday night but the wind will continue to be gusty with colder lows in the low teens returning.

Friday will give us calming winds but a cool day with highs only in the mid 20s.

Will we warm back up some for the weekend?

I’ll take a look at that in your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

