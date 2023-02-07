Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A 2-year-old was hurt when the child was run over by the wheels of a tractor in rural Plymouth County, Iowa Monday afternoon.

On Feb. 6, sheriff’s deputies got the call shortly before 4 p.m. and were to an area near Craig, Iowa.

An investigation shows the 2-year-old was riding on a tractor with his father, who was driving. Deputies say the driver got distracted and the child fell to the ground and was partially run over by the back wheel of the tractor.

The child, who suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries, was rushed to a Le Mars hospital and then flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls.

The incident is still under investigation.

