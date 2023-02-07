Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from Sioux City has pled guilty to charges of casino fraud at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

According to Iowa’s Department of Public Safety, Dajo Alon Grandberry, 57, pled guilty to unlawful betting-fraudulent claim and solicitation to commit a felony.

The charges come from an incident at the Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City back on Aug. 7, 2022. Authorities say Granberry won a slot machine jackpot and attempted to have another person officially claim the winning in an attempt to avoid paying offset funds that he owed the state of Iowa. Granberry reported solicited another person to assist in completing the attempted fraud.

Granberry was arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, and pled guilty to both charges on Feb. 2, 2023.

