Storm Lake unveils special sesquicentennial badges

Members of the Storm Lake Police and Fire department receive badges marking the City’s 150th...
Members of the Storm Lake Police and Fire department receive badges marking the City’s 150th anniversary in 2023.(City of Storm Lake, Iowa)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In celebration of its sesquicentennial - 150th anniversary - Storm Lake, Iowa is having special commemorative badges issued to members of the police and fire departments.

Throughout 2023 Storm Lake is having special events in recognition of this milestone. In honor of the anniversary, Storm lake Police Chief Chris Cole and Fire Chief Glen Schlesser have authorized special badges to be worn through 2023. The badges are inspired by the ones worn by early law enforcement and firefighters who served Storm lake.

The badge designs were inspired by some of the earliest police and fire badges from Storm...
The badge designs were inspired by some of the earliest police and fire badges from Storm Lake's historical collections.(City of Storm Lake, Iowa)

According to city officials, the Storm Lake Police Department began in 1873 with pioneering law officers Hiram VanVactor and E. Shreve. Nowadays it has 21 sworn officers and four civilian positions.

City officials say the Storm Lake Fire Department was founded in 1881. A.R. Biddle was the first of only eight people to serve as chief over 150 years. In the beginning, the department was just a bucket brigade but has grown to have two full-time and 27 volunteer members. It provides fire suppression, hazardous materials response, technical rescue response, fire prevention, safety inspections and public education to an area of 93 square miles.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
Dylan Arens warms up for her first-ever varsity basketball start by taking some shots at the...
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day
This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Nebraska teen accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit pleads guilty
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

Latest News

Both measures now go to the House for further consideration.
SD House committee passes two bills regulating medical marijuana locations, examinations
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
Dog Walk Forecast: Dallas
Dog Walk Forecast: Dallas
Mostly sunny and mild Tuesday
Mostly sunny and mild Tuesday