Storm Lake unveils special sesquicentennial badges

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - In celebration of its sesquicentennial - 150th anniversary - Storm Lake, Iowa is having special commemorative badges issued to members of the police and fire departments.

Throughout 2023 Storm Lake is having special events in recognition of this milestone. In honor of the anniversary, Storm lake Police Chief Chris Cole and Fire Chief Glen Schlesser have authorized special badges to be worn through 2023. The badges are inspired by the ones worn by early law enforcement and firefighters who served Storm lake.

The badge designs were inspired by some of the earliest police and fire badges from Storm Lake's historical collections. (City of Storm Lake, Iowa)

According to city officials, the Storm Lake Police Department began in 1873 with pioneering law officers Hiram VanVactor and E. Shreve. Nowadays it has 21 sworn officers and four civilian positions.

City officials say the Storm Lake Fire Department was founded in 1881. A.R. Biddle was the first of only eight people to serve as chief over 150 years. In the beginning, the department was just a bucket brigade but has grown to have two full-time and 27 volunteer members. It provides fire suppression, hazardous materials response, technical rescue response, fire prevention, safety inspections and public education to an area of 93 square miles.

