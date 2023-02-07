Tim Tebow to be in Sioux Center, IA in October

Tim Tebow - Former football quarterback and baseball player
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - A one-day leadership event coming to Sioux Center, Iowa this October and it’ll feature Tim Tebow and Craig Groeschel.

The event is called “Ignite” and is on Oct. 5, 2023, at the Terrace View Event Center.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player. The five-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and football analyst also started the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), which is currently “fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves” in over 70 countries and counting through 4 primary ministry focuses with 16 initiatives.

The other keynote speaker, Craig Groeschel, is the founding and senior pastor of Life.Church, which is an innovative multi-site church known for creating YouVersion, the world’s most downloaded Bible app. Organizers say Groeschel frequently speaks at leadership conferences worldwide, including events for the Global Leadership Network that reaches hundreds of thousands of leaders around the world annually. He is a New York Times bestselling author, and his latest book, The Power to Change: Mastering the Habits That Matter Most, was released in February 2023.

Organizers say this year Ignite will focus on leading with purpose while also commemorating the 10th anniversary of Leadership Sioux Center (LSC). The LSC has been a focus in the Sioux Center community since 2014 when it was officially launched. After 10 years, 200 participants have completed LSC’s program, which teaches skills meant to help corporate citizens and leaders.

