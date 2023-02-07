Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes...
Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A toddler playing with a lighter on a living room couch started an apartment fire in Michigan, police said.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames.

Officers quickly entered the apartment and extinguished the fire. The attached apartments on both sides were saved and did not sustain any damage.

The original apartment sustained major damage and all the contents inside were destroyed. Water and smoke damage was also contained to the one apartment.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no residents were injured.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
Dylan Arens warms up for her first-ever varsity basketball start by taking some shots at the...
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day
This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Nebraska teen accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit pleads guilty
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
AMC said the pricing plan, dubbed “Sightline,” has already been rolled out in some locations.
AMC to charge more for good seats in movie theaters

Latest News

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
VIDEO: Topgolf employee chases after child running on driving range
Controlled release of gas occurs in East Palestine following train derailment
Residents remain evacuated after chemical release from train
Tim Tebow - Former football quarterback and baseball player
Tim Tebow to be in Sioux Center, IA in October
A serious fan of the Boston Bruins, Walsh showed an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport in...
AP sources: Walsh to leave Biden Cabinet for NHL union