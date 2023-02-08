Board proposes pay increases for Woodbury County Assessor’s Office

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A board made up of mayors within Woodbury County, the board of supervisors, and representatives from the Sioux City Community School Board, voted on a proposal to increase Assessor Julie Conolly’s pay by 7.5%, Tuesday night.

They also voted on a proposal give her staff a 4.5% raise.

Conolly argued she had previously taken less of an increase in a previous budget cycle so her staff could receive a raise.

She noted a shortage in county assessors, statewide and her experience in the office.

“Even with this increase, my portion of the levy still will go down. I am very fiscally responsible. I don’t spend money where it’s not needed, I don’t use attorneys and I don’t need attorney,” Conolly said.

Conolly said she was happy with the proposed increase. She added that counties and municipalities without an assessor suffer because they have to hire outside services.

There will be a public forum on Conolly’s proposed pay increase on February 28th, at 6 p.m. on the 8th floor of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

