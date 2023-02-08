Board proposes pay increases for Woodbury County Assessor’s Office

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A board made up of mayors within Woodbury County, the board of supervisors, and representatives from the Sioux City Community School Board, voted on a proposal to increase Assessor Julie Conolly’s pay by 7.5%, Tuesday night.

They also voted on a proposal give her staff a 4.5% raise.

Conolly argued she had previously taken less of an increase in a previous budget cycle so her staff could receive a raise.

She noted a shortage in county assessors, statewide and her experience in the office.

“Even with this increase, my portion of the levy still will go down. I am very fiscally responsible. I don’t spend money where it’s not needed, I don’t use attorneys and I don’t need attorney,” Conolly said.

Conolly said she was happy with the proposed increase. She added that counties and municipalities without an assessor suffer because they have to hire outside services.

There will be a public forum on Conolly’s proposed pay increase on February 28th, at 6 p.m. on the 8th floor of the Woodbury County Courthouse.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor
The MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center is seen in a KTIV News 4 file photo.
Family suing MercyOne in Sioux City over alleged wrongful death speaks out
Dylan Arens warms up for her first-ever varsity basketball start by taking some shots at the...
South Sioux City’s Dylan Arens makes an unforgettable first varsity start on senior day
Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
This photo shows an aerial view of Gabriel Safty being taken into custody by Nebraska...
Nebraska teen accused of sexual assault, multi-county pursuit pleads guilty

Latest News

7.5% increased proposed for assessor
Pay increase proposed for County Assessor's office
SportsFource Extra Week 8 Part 3
SportsFource Extra Week 8 Part 2
SportsFource Extra Week 8 Part 1
Non-union employees to make 4.25% raise
Board Of Supervisors approve county worker pay increase