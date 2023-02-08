Iowa women’s basketball inspires fans from outside the state

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The 5th-ranked Iowa women are rock stars. They have fans from all over the country. Even the great state of Montana.

10-year-old Lauren and 12-year-old Ruby from Laurel, Montana have become huge Hawkeye fans and watch every game together back in Montana.

“We have watched almost all the games. There was a couple that weren’t even on tv anywhere. We even got the Big Ten network,” said Ruby Bekkedahl.

“We watched every single game on the Internet Big Ten, everything we can find. We’ve had an absolute blast getting to know every player on the team,” said Lauren Duey.

They became such big fans they decided to fly all the way from Montana to watch Bluders Bunch play in person.

Both have really gotten into basketball it is their favorite sport, so we just wanted to give them that full experience to really get involved and get to know the players, get to see them live.

After watching all those games on tv they finally got to see their favorite players in person at the Maryland game.

The girls got to see their favorite player Caitlin Clark score 42 points. Dish out 8 assist,and grab 7 rebounds.

Not only did the girls get to go to the game they also got to tour the Hawkeyes lockerroom and watch the Hawkeyes practice.

The girls wrote a letter to every player on the team. This was truly a dream come true.

“I totally get it used to be me. I think it’s something our group really emulates well. Coach Bluder always talks about being really good role models. To have a little girls that really look up to you you have to take a lot of pride in that. I think it just shows how far hawkeye fans will travel to come watch us. I think it is really special I’m glad we could make their day,” said Caitlin Clark.

