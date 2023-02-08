A mostly sunny Wednesday for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland! This morning we have patchy fog developing in our northern counties, but besides the fog, we are seeing a nice morning in Siouxland. Our temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with our wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. In addition, our skies are clear to begin our Wednesday morning.

Today, we are forecasting highs to climb into the 30s and 40s all across Siouxland as our wind continues out of the southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour. We will have a mostly sunny day across Siouxland, but in the afternoon, clouds will start to build in from the south, which will impact portions of eastern and southeastern parts of the region today. For the most part, it will be mostly sunny.

Tonight, clouds build as a low pressure system passes by Siouxland, with the chance of some light snow and rain across portions of eastern Siouxland. Then a cold front will start to approach us from the northwest, which will give us a bigger chance of seeing widespread light snow showers toward our west and north into the early parts of our Thursday morning. Temperatures tonight will be in the 20s and 30s all across the region.

Thursday, we will see clouds, winter weather, and windy conditions. We have the cold front from our north moving into the region and a low pressure system off to our east, which will give us the chance to see some wintry weather. During the day, we will see the chance of some light wintry mix, but the best chance of seeing snow will be in the afternoon and evening hours of Thursday.

Right now, we are forecasting only half an inch to an inch of new snow, with some localized higher amounts of up to two inches in western Siouxland. Temperatures in Siouxland on Thursday will be in the low 30s all day.

After Thursday, we will see a cold Friday, but the weekend highs will be in the 30s and 40s with mostly sunny skies.

