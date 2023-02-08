Pay Increase set for Woodbury County employees

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors inched closer to finalizing the county budget and supervisors took another step as they approved a 4.25% increase for non-union county workers Tuesday night.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung says while the 4.25% percent increase is still below the rate of inflation, it’s higher than the 4% percent increase they approved last year. Ung said retention is important. He believes a 4.25% raise would help with retention while also ensuring no increase in taxes.

“It’s really tough to find a balance on the board of what is the proper cost of living increase or wage plan because you have not only economic factors, comparisons to the private sector, but you also have five different board members with five different opinions,” Ung said.

One of the next, critical pieces of the budget is the compensation board’s recommendation for elected officials, as well as, finalizing a pay increase for county sheriff’s deputies.

Right now, the union representing the deputies is asking for a ten-percent increase in the first year of a three-year contract; a nine-percent increase in the second year; and an eight-percent increase in the third year.,

Woodbury County countered with a four-year contract that includes a 1-percent wage increase in each year. All budgetary measures are set to be finalized by March 28th.

