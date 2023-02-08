Sac County, IA authorities looking for Michael Kruckenberg

Michael Kruckenberg
Michael Kruckenberg(Sac County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Sac County, Iowa are looking for Michael Kruckenberg.

The county sheriff’s office says Kruckenberg, 44, currently has an outstanding warrant for sex offender - knowingly providing false information. According to Iowa’s sex offender website, Kruckenberg is a caucasian man, about 5′11″ with brown hair and brown eyes. The website says Kruckenberg has been living in Sac City since 2018.

If you have any information on Kruckenberg’s location, you are asked to contact local law enforcement.

