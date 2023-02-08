Sioux County K9 retired from service

Sonny joined the Sioux County Sheriff's Office in 2014.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - The sheriff’s office in Sioux County, Iowa has retired their canine, Sonny.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny is a Belgian Tervuren K9 who joined the department in August 2014. During his time at the sheriff’s office, Sonny was handled by Sergeant Justin De Bruin.

Officials said Sonny was De Bruin’s second police K9 after his first K9, Molly, retired in July 2014.

Sonny was a dual-purpose police K9 trained in criminal apprehension and narcotic detection. While at the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Sonny won several awards with the United States Police Canine Association and assisted in drug finds located on traffic stops and in the field.

Sergeant Justin De Bruin with Sonny.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)

Recently, the sheriff’s office handed over the “K9 keys” to Rocky, a single-purpose Germain Shorthair trained in narcotic detection. Rocky is to be handled by Deputy Agustin Matinez and will also have training in tracking in the future.

Sioux County Sheriff Van Voorst thanked De Bruin saying his “dedication to the sheriff’s office K9 program was outstanding. De Bruin’s achievements with Sonny were amazing and the two were a criminal justice duo the citizens of Sioux County should be very proud of. Along with that, De Bruin will serve very well working with Deputy Martinez to transition Rocky into his career in Sioux County; on behalf of Sioux County, thank you.”

