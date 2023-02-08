SportsFource Extra: Trifecta Tuesday

Dakota Valley's Issac Bruns goes through a handshake during starting lineup announcements at Vermillion High School.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday night brought plenty of great matchups across the entire Siouxland area as teams try to close out the regular season on a high note before the postseason begins.

Final Scores:

Girl’s Basketball Scores:

Cornerstone Christian 39 Tri-County NE 36 F

Howells-Dodge 45 Twin River 33 F

Pocahontas Area 72 Manson NW Webster 42 F

River Valley 78 West Harrison 49 F

Humphrey St. Francis 56 Aquinas Catholic 30 F

Westwood 66 Woodbine 57 F

Elgin/Pope John 65 CWC 26 F

West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35 F

Hinton 59 Akron-Westfield 24 F

Sioux Center 65 Boyden-Hull 43 F

Vermillion 60 Dakota Valley 52 F

Estherville LC 51 Emmetsburg 22 F

West Sioux 46 Gehlen Catholic 36 F

Pender 63 Guardian Angels 60 F

Wausa 47 Hartington-N’castle 38 F

Akron-Westfield 24 Hinton 59 F

Hartington CC 47 Homer 44 F

Crofton 64 Humphrey/LHF 52 F

Lutheran N’east 50 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 28 F

West Pt-Beemer 56 Madison 17

Unity Christian 74 MMCRU 42 F

Bloomfield 54 Neligh-Oakdale 42 F

Sioux Central 55 Newell-Fonda 84 F

Lake Mills 55 North Union 40 F

Clarkson-Leigh 37 Pierce 34 F

O’Neill 48 Plainview 37 F

MOC-FV 49 Rock Valley 60 F

Le Mars 44 S.C. East 57 F

S.C. West 48 S.C. North 37 F

Newell-Fonda 84 Sioux Central 55 F

East Sac County 37 So. Cent. Calhoun 58 F

Bishop Heelan 57 South Sioux City 25 F

SL St. Mary’s 39 West Bend-Mallard 27 F

Spirit Lake 61 Western Christian 56 F

Stanton 58 Winside 29 F

Westwood 66 Woodbine 57 F

Boy’s Basketball Scores:

Elgin/Pope John 54 CWC 30 F

Howells-Dodge 58 Twin River 30 F

Humphrey St. Fran. 52 Aquinas Catholic 36 F

Pocahontas Area 68 Manson NW Webster 84 F

Harris-Lake Park 66 Adrian/Ellworth 40 F

South Sioux City 71 Ralston 49 F

Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-SS 30 F

Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43 F

West Pt-Beemer 57 Madison 31 F

Hinton 61 Akron-Westfield 51 F

Sioux Center 60 Boyden-Hull 52 F

Holy Family 58 Crofton 37 F

So. Central Calhoun 69 East Sac County 64 F

West Sioux 70 Gehlen Catholic 54 F

Norfolk Catholic 53 Guardian Angels 32 F

South O’Brien 62 H-M-S 53 F

Hartington CC 85 Homer 17 F

Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58 F

S.C. East 51 Le Mars 30 F

Unity Christian 66 MMCRU 50 F

West Holt 80 Niobrara-Verdigre 41 F

MOC-FV 85 Rock Valley 54 F

S.C. West 73 S.C. North 61 F

Okoboji 70 Sheldon 67 F

West Bend-Mallard 53 SL St. Mary’s 29 F

Western Christian 69 Spirit Lake 46 F

Dakota Valley 59 Vermillion 54 F

Omaha Nation 73 Walthill 66 F

Hartington-N’castle 42 Wausa 40 F

Woodbine 71 Westwood 42 F

Stanton 55 Winside 37 F

