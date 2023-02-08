SportsFource Extra: Trifecta Tuesday
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tuesday night brought plenty of great matchups across the entire Siouxland area as teams try to close out the regular season on a high note before the postseason begins.
Final Scores:
Girl’s Basketball Scores:
Cornerstone Christian 39 Tri-County NE 36 F
Howells-Dodge 45 Twin River 33 F
Pocahontas Area 72 Manson NW Webster 42 F
River Valley 78 West Harrison 49 F
Humphrey St. Francis 56 Aquinas Catholic 30 F
Westwood 66 Woodbine 57 F
Elgin/Pope John 65 CWC 26 F
West Monona 78 Missouri Valley 35 F
Hinton 59 Akron-Westfield 24 F
Sioux Center 65 Boyden-Hull 43 F
Vermillion 60 Dakota Valley 52 F
Estherville LC 51 Emmetsburg 22 F
West Sioux 46 Gehlen Catholic 36 F
Pender 63 Guardian Angels 60 F
Wausa 47 Hartington-N’castle 38 F
Hartington CC 47 Homer 44 F
Crofton 64 Humphrey/LHF 52 F
Lutheran N’east 50 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 28 F
West Pt-Beemer 56 Madison 17
Unity Christian 74 MMCRU 42 F
Bloomfield 54 Neligh-Oakdale 42 F
Sioux Central 55 Newell-Fonda 84 F
Lake Mills 55 North Union 40 F
Clarkson-Leigh 37 Pierce 34 F
O’Neill 48 Plainview 37 F
MOC-FV 49 Rock Valley 60 F
Le Mars 44 S.C. East 57 F
S.C. West 48 S.C. North 37 F
East Sac County 37 So. Cent. Calhoun 58 F
Bishop Heelan 57 South Sioux City 25 F
SL St. Mary’s 39 West Bend-Mallard 27 F
Spirit Lake 61 Western Christian 56 F
Stanton 58 Winside 29 F
Boy’s Basketball Scores:
Elgin/Pope John 54 CWC 30 F
Howells-Dodge 58 Twin River 30 F
Humphrey St. Fran. 52 Aquinas Catholic 36 F
Pocahontas Area 68 Manson NW Webster 84 F
Harris-Lake Park 66 Adrian/Ellworth 40 F
South Sioux City 71 Ralston 49 F
Ashland-Greenwood 74 Logan View-SS 30 F
Denison-Schleswig 60 Ballard 43 F
West Pt-Beemer 57 Madison 31 F
Hinton 61 Akron-Westfield 51 F
Sioux Center 60 Boyden-Hull 52 F
Holy Family 58 Crofton 37 F
So. Central Calhoun 69 East Sac County 64 F
West Sioux 70 Gehlen Catholic 54 F
Norfolk Catholic 53 Guardian Angels 32 F
South O’Brien 62 H-M-S 53 F
Hartington CC 85 Homer 17 F
Audubon 64 IKM-Manning 58 F
S.C. East 51 Le Mars 30 F
Unity Christian 66 MMCRU 50 F
West Holt 80 Niobrara-Verdigre 41 F
MOC-FV 85 Rock Valley 54 F
S.C. West 73 S.C. North 61 F
Okoboji 70 Sheldon 67 F
West Bend-Mallard 53 SL St. Mary’s 29 F
Western Christian 69 Spirit Lake 46 F
Dakota Valley 59 Vermillion 54 F
Omaha Nation 73 Walthill 66 F
Hartington-N’castle 42 Wausa 40 F
Woodbine 71 Westwood 42 F
Stanton 55 Winside 37 F
