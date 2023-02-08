Wayne High School sweeps Nebraska state bowling championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s been a busy season with our local high school sports teams giving everything they have in hopes of being crowned state champions, and that includes a sport that has been experiencing lots of growth: high school bowling.

It was a Wayne Blue Devils sweep on Tuesday at the NSAA High School State Bowling Championships at Sun Valley Lanes & Games in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Blue Devils boys team went on to win their first boy’s bowling Class B state title beating York twice to take the crown.

The Wayne High School girls bowling team claimed its third-straight girls state championship with a 3-1 win over Hastings in the championship round.

This is the first season where competition was split into two different classes as the sport continues to see increased growth.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.