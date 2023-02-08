Wayne High School sweeps Nebraska state bowling championships

The Wayne High School boys bowling team celebrates being crowned as Class B state champions.
The Wayne High School boys bowling team celebrates being crowned as Class B state champions.
By Amber Salas
Feb. 8, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - It’s been a busy season with our local high school sports teams giving everything they have in hopes of being crowned state champions, and that includes a sport that has been experiencing lots of growth: high school bowling.

It was a Wayne Blue Devils sweep on Tuesday at the NSAA High School State Bowling Championships at Sun Valley Lanes & Games in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Blue Devils boys team went on to win their first boy’s bowling Class B state title beating York twice to take the crown.

The Wayne High School girls bowling team claimed its third-straight girls state championship with a 3-1 win over Hastings in the championship round.

This is the first season where competition was split into two different classes as the sport continues to see increased growth.

