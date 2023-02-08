A wintry day expected Thursday with light snow and wind in the forecast

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After experiencing five straight days of melting, we may accumulate just a bit of snow on Thursday as a front moves through the region.

Changes begin tonight when clouds will be thickening and eastern Siouxland will even have a slight chance of a light mix of precipitation with lows in the upper 20s.

Light snow will then be possible across Siouxland on Thursday as the wind could gust over 30 miles per hour holding highs into the low to mid 30s with snow accumulation likely staying under an inch for most of the KTIV viewing area.

That system will be moving out Thursday night but it will stay windy with lows much colder in the low teens.

That wind will then die down into Friday but temperatures will be colder with highs in the upper 20s despite a mostly sunny sky.

We’ll see a quick temperature rebound for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s with more sunshine likely on Saturday versus Sunday.

I’ll be taking a look into your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

A mostly sunny Wednesday for Siouxland
Future Track
One more nice day before a snow and wind return to the forecast
Future Track
Mostly sunny and mild Tuesday
