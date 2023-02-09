‘Adopt a Grad’ program works to support seniors on graduation day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Graduation day is a big day for high schoolers, but it can also be an expensive one.

The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation is working to lessen that burden through the “Adopt a Grad” program.

The program raises funds to cover the expenses of caps, gowns and tassels for financially challenged students in the Sioux City Community School District’s high schools: West High, North High, East High, and VIBE Academy.

Through a $50 donation, Siouxlanders can cover the cost of graduation essentials for one graduating senior in the district. With that donation, seniors will receive everything thing they need for graduation day on Saturday, May 27.

About 900 students graduate annually from the district and once the ceremony is done seniors benefitting from this program can donate their caps and gowns to future graduating seniors. The Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will have a donation box located inside the Tyson Events Center venue for donated caps and gowns.

For more information or to support “Adopt a Grad,” contact Karen Harrison with the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation at 712-279-6667 ext 6835 or harrisk@live.siouxcityschools.com.

