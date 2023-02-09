Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundaiton

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Feb. 25, the Siouxland Community Health Foundation is hosting its 12th Annual Dinner and Fundraiser.

This year, organizers say there will be food stations throughout the ballroom at the South Sioux Marriot featuring cuisine from all over the world. This is a nod to the diverse patients and cultures Siouxland Community Health serves.

The money raised goes to the foundation, which in turn goes to several funds. One of them would be George’s Closet, which provides clothing for a lot of patients that come in and may need a coat, a pair of gloves or a hat.

Organizers are asking everyone interested to register by Feb. 17. You can learn more about the event and how to register here.

