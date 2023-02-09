Around Siouxland: Bockfest 2023 hosted by Jackson Street Brewing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This one is for Siouxland’s beer lovers.

On Feb. 18, Jackson Street Brewing in Sioux City will be hosting an all-day event called Bockfest. From 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Jackson Street Brewing will be serving late winter, early spring beers as well as summer beers, all to celebrate the changing seasons. The selection will include Maibock, Vienna Lager, Jacksonator Doppelbock, Smoked Helles & several other German beers.

In addition to the drinks, there’ll be live music from 3 to 5 p.m. provided by Mike Langley Music.

To learn more about the event, follow this link.

