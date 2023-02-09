Around Siouxland: Bockfest 2023 hosted by Jackson Street Brewing

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This one is for Siouxland’s beer lovers.

On Feb. 18, Jackson Street Brewing in Sioux City will be hosting an all-day event called Bockfest. From 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Jackson Street Brewing will be serving late winter, early spring beers as well as summer beers, all to celebrate the changing seasons. The selection will include Maibock, Vienna Lager, Jacksonator Doppelbock, Smoked Helles & several other German beers.

In addition to the drinks, there’ll be live music from 3 to 5 p.m. provided by Mike Langley Music.

To learn more about the event, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundaiton
Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundaiton
Around Siouxland: Camp Autumn’s Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
Around Siouxland: Camp Autumn’s Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
Around Siouxland: Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony presents ‘Hadyn & Brahms’
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony presents ‘Hadyn & Brahms’
Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines
Around Siouxland: Steins & Vines