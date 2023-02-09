Around Siouxland: Dueling through the Decades

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local high school is hosting a night of dueling pianos to help raise funds for students.

The “Dueling through the Decades” event is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, at Country Celebrations in Sioux City. It’s scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. and will feature entertainment by “Fun Pianos” a group out of Nebraska. There’ll also be drinks, appetizers and a silent auction. The event is for those 21 and older.

Tickets are available at the door for $40 per person, or you can order them ahead for $30 a person.

The money raised will go to “Sioux City North Future Stars.”

More information and how to buy a ticket can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.