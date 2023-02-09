Around Siouxland: Dueling through the Decades

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local high school is hosting a night of dueling pianos to help raise funds for students.

The “Dueling through the Decades” event is scheduled for Feb. 18, 2023, at Country Celebrations in Sioux City. It’s scheduled from 7 to 11 p.m. and will feature entertainment by “Fun Pianos” a group out of Nebraska. There’ll also be drinks, appetizers and a silent auction. The event is for those 21 and older.

Tickets are available at the door for $40 per person, or you can order them ahead for $30 a person.

The money raised will go to “Sioux City North Future Stars.”

More information and how to buy a ticket can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City man pleads guilty to casino fraud at Hard Rock
Bed Bath & Beyond sign
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond to close
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Sheriff: 2-year-old sent to hospital after being run over by tractor
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Bockfest 2023 hosted by Jackson Street Brewing
Around Siouxland: Bockfest 2023 hosted by Jackson Street Brewing
Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundaiton
Around Siouxland: Annual Dinner and Auction for Siouxland Community Health Foundaiton
Around Siouxland: Camp Autumn’s Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
Around Siouxland: Camp Autumn’s Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
Around Siouxland: Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony presents ‘Hadyn & Brahms’
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Symphony presents ‘Hadyn & Brahms’