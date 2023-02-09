A cloudy and windy day across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. We are starting off this morning with some patchy fog over in eastern and northern Siouxland, but the wind out of the northwest has started to increase, so the fog isn’t sticking around this morning.

The temperatures this morning are in the 30s and 20s across Siouxland, but the wind is making us have wind chills in the low 20s and upper teens across much of the region. Also, we are dealing with some wintry weather in our eastern counties to start this morning.

Today, highs will be in the low to mid-30s across Siouxland with cloudy and windy conditions with gusts up to 45 miles per hour. Because of the windy conditions, we have a wind advisory in effect for portions of Siouxland from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. tonight. Right now, the only counties under this advisory are those west of I-29, but we could see other counties added to the advisory later today.

Also, we have a very slim chance of seeing some wintry weather as a cold front passes through. If we do see any kind of wintry weather, it will be flurries or light snow.

Tonight, lows will fall into the single digits across the region, with our wind continuing to be on the breezy side with winds 20 to 25 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour out of the north and northwest. Because of that, we will see wind chills falling below zero tonight and into Friday morning. Some good news is that we will see partly cloudy skies tonight, and then the clouds will move out as we head towards Friday morning.

Tomorrow we will see our wind calm down and start to come out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. That will allow us to see temperatures start to rise up into the 30s and low 40s.

This weekend is looking really nice, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

I have all the latest details in the attached video, and on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.