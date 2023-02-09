A cold night ahead although the wind will settle down by Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Although our snow chance quickly moved east today, the wind made for a cold day with gusts over 40 miles per hour at times.

That wind will settle down as the nighttime goes along as it will be a much colder night with lows near 10 degrees with clearing skies.

Friday will be a much calmer day and as the sunshine returns highs will head back to above average in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will continue their upward trajectory on Saturday with highs getting into the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday will turn partly cloudy with highs just a touch cooler in the upper 30s.

It’s looking like next week could end up giving us a chance of both rain and snow.

